Art Exhibit Honoring Women of Color

The exhibit will host nearly 31 local artists.

DULUTH, Minn. – The first art exhibit honoring women of color in Duluth Minnesota is opening this month.

The American Indian Housing Community Organization is hosting 31 artists who identify as women of color.

Officials say this is the first ever exhibit in Duluth celebrating women of color.

“This hasn’t been done before,” arts & cultural program coordinator Miora Villiard said. “There hasn’t been an art exhibit that focuses on women of color. That demographic doesn’t get a lot of representation in our community or in the art world in general. So this is kind of addressing that.”

The exhibit begins on Saturday, March 10th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. artists will be available to talk about their work. Later in the evening awards are given out honoring phenomenal women involved with AICHO.