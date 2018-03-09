Bodyweight Circuit Workout with The Strength Factory

Active Adventures: Strength Factory

SUPERIOR, Wis. -With Spring and Summer around the corner, several people are working to get into shape for the warmer months.

One place to do that is The Strength Factory in Superior.

For this week’s Active Adventures, FOX 21’s William Seay did a circuit bodyweight workout with CEO Kelly Kellar.

The gym focuses on strong bodies and strong minds with a mission of growing an enjoyable path leading to a healthier, happier life for each member.

The Strength Factory is located at 1423 North 8th Street, #109, Superior, WI.

For more information, call (218) 428-9313 or head to www.strengthfactorywi.com.