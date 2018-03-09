The Duluth Police Department is Asking for Help Locating a Missing Juvenile

The 14-year-old Duluth male never came home after school

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old male.

Hunter Joseph Goeden did not return home from school yesterday, March 8.

Hunter is approximately 5’8”, 115 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair.

He was last seen wearing a purple/green plaid shirt, white jogging pants, A Seahawks BB cap, grey Nike shoes, and thick blue glasses.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Duluth Police Department.