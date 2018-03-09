Snowmobiling Reaches Peak in Sawyer County

Hayward Power Sports Rents Affordable Sleds As Season Winds Down

HAYWARD, Wis. — Right now is the time to hop on the sleds and hit the trails in Sawyer and Washburn counties! They are at peak after the near 10″ of fresh snow fell from the last storm, blanketing their 600 miles of trails.

“Tourists are still coming in but it’s slowing down. So locals get to take over the trails for awhile!” said Marketing Director Grady Schroeder of Hayward Power Sports.

The snowmobiling season is slowly winding down with temperatures in the mid 40’s by next weekend. If you don’t own a sled, head on over to Hayward Power Sports for all of your rental needs.

It’s not just the fun on the trails, there’s more to it, “Heading up north to Namakagon Lake area there are so many taverns and places to stop at and friendly people to meet.” mentioned Schroeder. “It’s a destination spot with all of the snow others weren’t as lucky to have all year. Plus, the temperatures are perfect in the 30’s to get out and ride! Sawyer county is the place to be!”

Meteorologist Brittney Merlot also hit the trails there this week and had a blast on the smooth groomed trails!