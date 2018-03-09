Students at University of MN Petition to Rename Student Union Building

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The University of Minnesota is considering changing the name of its student union building because it’s named after a segregationist.

The university’s student government passed a resolution this week that says the school should rename the Coffman Memorial Union to a “neutral name” that reflects inclusive values.

The building is named after former university president Lotus D. Coffman.

His legacy came under scrutiny last fall after a university exhibit brought attention to Coffman’s decision to block black students from taxpayer-funded campus housing during his tenure from 1920 to 1938.

The Star Tribune reports that university President Eric Kaler is now considering the resolution that was signed by 20 student groups and 16 faculty members.

The resolution says “the university has an opportunity to address its past.”