Spring Fling at Spirit Mountain Rounds out the Season for Midwest Masters

Fifty-six races took to the slopes to compete in the Midwest Masters races this weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – Skiers hit the slopes at Spirit Mountain for the last of the races this season.

Skiers competed in the final races for the Midwest Masters, a non–profit organization which helps alpine ski racers find their passion on the hills.

“It’s open to all abilities,” organizer Greg Abel said. “Even the beginner racers – a lot of the masters have kids, and we invite the kids to race as well with us.”

The Midwest Masters is a U.S. Alpine Masters division. Some of the racers will be making their way to the world championship races this year in Big Sky, Montana.