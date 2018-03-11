Duluth East Daredevils Headed To Championship Despite Robot Issues

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East Daredevils robotics team had a rough start to this weekend’s Northern Lights Regional Competition at the DECC.

The team’s coach said their robot had some programming, mechanical and electrical issues.

The Daredevils were defeated in the quarterfinals.

However, the team will still go to the championship competition because the Daredevils were awarded the Chairman’s Award.

That award goes to a team who exemplifies the values of community, supporting STEM for life and having an all-around solid robotics program.

“It’s a big team and we’re all working together to do a bunch of different things, like we have the people on the team who build the robot, we have the people who manage the funds, the people who do the media outreach like this, that’s Sirri’s job. We have a lot of different stuff that all comes together to make a team,” said Linnea Frisk, of the Daredevils.

There’s one more regional competition in Minneapolis at the end of March before the world competition in April.