Duluth’s Jowon Brand Turns 90 Years Old

DULUTH, Minn. – You don’t turn 90 years old every day, so it was a special surprise party for 90-year-old Jowon Brand of Duluth on Sunday.

Jo, as her friends call her, is known for breeding, boarding and showing collies.

She was even Miss Mankato in 1948.

Mayor Emily Larson also proclaimed Sunday as Jowon Lee Brand Day in the city of Duluth.