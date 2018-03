Eagle Rescued After Accident With Vehicle

DULUTH, Minn. – A Minnesota eagle is lucky to be alive after getting hit by a car.

Wildwoods Rehabilitation Center says the eagle was flying low for some road kill when it was hit by the car.

The driver pulled over and called Wildwoods.

The eagle ended up having a fixable fracture of a wing.

The eagle was sent to the Raptor Center in Minnesota before being let back into the wild.