Free Showing of International Movies

Each movie involves the theme of crossing borders.

DULUTH, Minn.- All week long free international movies are being showcased in Duluth.

The World Languages and Cultures Department at the University of Minnesota Duluth is partnering up with Zeitgeist Zinema showing free international movies all week long.

The WLC faculty members selected movies to fit the theme, crossing borders.

“Whether it be crossing a national border, a linguistic border, borders of class, borders of race,” associate professor Kristen Hylenski said.

Organizers say it’s a space to gather UMD faculty, students and community members. After each film a discussion is held inviting questions.