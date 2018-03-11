Rockin’ the Rink Figure Skating Show

The event is put on by the Superior Figure Skating Club.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Although the Olympics are over Sunday little Northlanders held an opportunity to watch quite the figure skating show.

The Superior Figure Skating Club held its annual show this year called Rockin the Rink. With classic rock n roll music playing, the little Northland figure skaters took the spot light. Each performance had a different style.

Officials say figure skating is a great way to get kids involved.

“Just the physical aspect as well,” Superior Figure Skating Club President Superior Figure Skating Club said. “Just coordination; and determination, falling, and getting back up and keeping going.”

Teachers say the figure skaters have been putting in many hours on the ice leading up to the performance.