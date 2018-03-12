How Aquaculture Affects Minnesota

The Minnesota Sea Grant is getting the conversation going.

DULUTH, Minn.- The bait industry plays a large roll in Minnesota which is just one facet of aquaculture .

The Minnesota Sea Grant at the University of Minnesota Duluth is discussing how aquaculture can affect our community, specifically jobs in the field.

“We’re trying to move the conversation forward in Minnesota,” fishery specialist Don Schreiner said. “We have a lot of wild fish but very few that are actually farmed for food fish.”

Assistant professor Kenneth Semmens from the University of Kentucky visited UMD’s campus discussing how to get the aquaculture industry more developed. Aquaculutre jobs range from catching fish, experts, and hatching fish.