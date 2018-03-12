Belknap Construction Beginning Soon

This is the final stretch of construction on the busy road.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The second half of the $23 million improvement project on Belknap Street in Superior is scheduled to begin on March 19th.

This years construction phase will consist of the areas in the center section, between John and Birch Avenues. Items improved include; concrete pavement, grading, lighting, and redoing the sidewalks.

Officials say completing the busy intersection is extremely important.

“It’s pretty important if you’ve driven the road it’s very rough,” project manager Brendan Dirkes said “We have a lot of broken concrete panels and they’re moving.

The street will be moved down to one lane. Weather permitting construction will be completed in October.