A New Homeless Person’s Bill of Rights Proposed

The ordinance was proposed to the Duluth City Council on Monday night.

DULUTH, Minn.- A proposed Homeless Person’s Bill of Rights aims to eliminate barriers for those without homes.

Community members rallied outside asking for a Homeless Person’s Bill of Rights. Supporters say the bill protects basic things homeowners take for granted, such as going to the bathroom and having something to eat. There’s been past debates whether it should be policy or an ordinance.

“I think it’s really important that we focus on an ordinance,” Homeless Person’s Bill of Rights Coalition Member Jason Kenison said. “We focus on the laws of our city because policy can be changed very quickly.”

The bill would ensure services such as food distribution sites, which supporters say have been banned in other cities.

