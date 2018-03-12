New Performing Arts Center Could Come to Two Harbors

Organizers Have Fundraising Commitments of About $1 Million to Replace City's Bandshell

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – A new performing arts center could soon be coming to downtown Two Harbors.

The city’s bandshell has hosted performances since the 1930s, but it will soon reach the end of its useful life.

The new center could cost close to $4 million. It will have an outdoor concert area plus indoor rooms for rehearsals and community events.

“Two Harbors is a proud community and the people of Two Harbors want this to be a showcase for the town,” said Alan Anderson, President of Friends of the Bandshell Park.

Organizers have fundraising commitments of around $1 million. They say more money is needed to break ground in fall 2019.