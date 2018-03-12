No.8 UMD Faces Familiar Foe in No.4 Denver

The Bulldogs Have Lost Five Straight Previous Meetings with Denver

DULUTH, Minn- An unusual postseason for the UMD Men’s Hockey team, not because they’ve moved on to the NCHC semifinals, but because for the first time in program history they’re defending last seasons NCHC Frozen Faceoff crown and hoping to repeat as champions. No easy road, as the ‘Dogs draw No.4 Denver, the 2nd seed in the tournament, in the opening round of the Frozen Faceoff. Five straight losses at the hands of the Pioneers dating all the way back to last years national title game.

Just a little bad blood to say the least.

Last seasons story line was the plethora of seniors between either squad, this season just four seniors total for Denver, while UMD sports six. Both teams with Mike Richter Award finalists in net; Hunter Shepard for UMD, Tanner Jaillet for Denver.

Puck drop just after 7:30 P.M. on Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St.Paul.