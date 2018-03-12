No Decision Made in On-Going Earned Sick Time Proposal.

The earned sick and safe time proposal has been discussed for nearly three years now.

DULUTH, Minn.- The on–going controversial earned sick and safe time proposal was the main topic Monday at the Duluth City Council meeting.

The earned sick and safe time proposal has been discussed for nearly three years now. Supporters with Take Action Duluth Coalition say 24 municipal, 20 county, and 9 state wide ordinances have been passed during this time period.

“We’re really happy that the ordinance is moving forward and the city council is working so hard,” Take Action Duluth organizer Ashley Northey said. “We’re really disappointed the ordanince put forward is the weakest in the entire country.”

Supporters say workers shouldn’t have to choice between getting paid and their health. But restaurant owners and managers disagree stating the economic burden for ESST is too high.

“My question to you is, what is the city’s financial share of this burden and how can you help us pay for ESST for everyone,” Valentini’s co owner Karol Valentini said.

The discussion will continue on March 26th at the City Council meeting.