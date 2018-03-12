NorShore Clothing Co. Highlights Northern Minnesota

Two Harbors Company Launched Last September

TWO HARBORS, Minn. – NorShore Clothing Company, a new Two Harbors-based business, is selling products unique to the Northland.

The company’s logo features an outline of Lake Superior underneath a treeline silhouette.

Hats, t-shirts, and sweatshirts are available now. More products will be sold soon that highlight other local landmarks.

“The Lift Bridge is going to be eventually incorporated in a design, Split Rock Lighthouse, ships of all things, fishing, forestry, I want to get all that stuff on there,” said Ethan Casady, owner of NorShore Clothing.

“I’m trying to bring to the table a design that people who live here, they want to wear it too to represent where they’re from too, so it’s not just sell to an outsider, you want to represent your hometown and where you’re from,” added Casady.

You can find a full list of NorShore’s products on Facebook, Instagram, and their website.