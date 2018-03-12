Policy Change: Duluth Police Allowed To Sport Beards — With Conditions

For 120 Years, Officers Could Only Sport A Mustache Or Clean-Shaven Look

DULUTH, Minn. – What turned out to be a facial-hair fundraiser for local non-profits this past November has turned into a permanent policy that now allows Duluth police officers to sport beards from her on out.

This change in policy is truly historic because for the last 120 years officers could only sport a mustache or a clean-shaven look.

But after a successful November, a group of officers proposed a beard policy change to Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken, who ultimately accepted.

Below is the word-for-word policy for beard-wearing officers: