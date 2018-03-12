Spirit Mountain Fun Still Going Strong

Officials Still Not Sure When the Mountain Will Close; Will be Open Through at Least End of March

DULUTH, Minn.-With spring coming upon us, skiers and snowboarders still have a small window to hit the slopes at the local hills.

Spirit Mountain has been very busy lately as temperatures continue to rise. Staff at the facility said the brutal start to the winter with the cold temperatures, really kept people off the hills, but now Northlanders have been coming out in huge amounts to enjoy the snow.

Brandy Ream, the Spirit Mountain executive director, said the warm temperatures with the colder ones overnight, create ideal skiing conditions as the snow remains hard, while the temperatures are more bearable to be outside.

Officials at the site said they will be open through March, and it will depend on Mother Nature how long they would stay open in April.