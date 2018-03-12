Twisted Pastries Coffeehouse Opens Today in Superior

The coffeehouse offers delicious pastries and Duluth Coffee Company coffee.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A new bakery, Twisted Pastries Coffeehouse, has opened in Superior today.

Owners Annette and Mark Jacobson are both Superior natives and are excited to be bringing delicious treats to the Superior area.

The coffeehouse offers many treats such as cupcakes, donuts, muffins, and scones as well as handcrafted coffee drinks made with Duluth Coffee Company beans.

The coffeehouse has Wi-Fi and charging stations at each booth.

Twisted Pastries is located on the 1400 block of Tower Avenue and is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.