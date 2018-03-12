Two Sex Offenders Moving to Hibbing Area

Hibbing Police to hold a community notification tonight.

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Police Department will be conducting a community notification meeting today at 6:00 p.m. for two Level 3 sex offenders moving into the Hibbing area.

The meeting will be held in the Little Theater, located on the lower east side of the Hibbing Memorial Building.

One offender has already been placed in Hibbing, with the police department being notified the day of the placement.

The second offender will be placed arriving on March 19.

The two offenders have been identified at David Michael Schmidt and Mitchell Robert Sanders.

Both of the offenders are also under the supervision of the parole unit.