UMD Designated 3M School

DULUTH, Minn.- The University of Minnesota Duluth is now the 14th Frontline Sales Initiative school in the nation.

UMD is partnering up with 3M which is providing grants, internship opportunities, and much more.

“I think its going to create tremendous job opportunities,” instructor of marketing John Krazt said. “So they can be promoted in corporate America.”

The new program was celebrated Monday at the Nor Shor Theatre, along with the showing of a film highlighting the journey of sales over the years.