Cass County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Juvenile

Authorities are looking for the public's assistance to find missing male teen.

MOTLEY, Minn. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing male juvenile.

The juvenile is identified as Dylan Joseph Vorbeck, age 15, of the rural Motley area.

Dylan left his home on his own and was last seen wearing a two-tone blue jacket and red shoes.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 130 pounds with short brown hair and brown/hazel eyes.

If you have any information related to this missing person please contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677 or your local law enforcement agency.