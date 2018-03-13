String Quartet to Perform in Duluth Breweries

Beerthoven: On Tour

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth is known for its great craft beer industry, and also for the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra. Now, the two are joining forces.

The Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra is going on tour with Beerthoven to five different breweries.

The Highland String Quartet will be performing at Hoops Brewing from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

This is free to the public, but it is part of the Passport Pint program which raises money for the DSSO.

The $40 passport includes 7 pints (1 per participating location), 1 gin and tonic, a Beerthoven t-shirt and 5 entries into prize drawings.

The pints may be redeemed March 1 – April 30, 2018.

Only one passport needs to be purchased for all events.

Future Beerthoven events: