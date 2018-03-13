Great Outdoors: Midwest Masters Ski Races

Skiers hit the slopes at Spirit Mountain for the final race of the season

DULUTH, Minn. – The Ski racing season came to a close as Spirit Mountain hosted the Midwest Masters Ski Races last Saturday.

Fox 21 Photojournalist Graham Hakala talked to skiers and organizers at the event who say they find their passion on the hills. 56 racers took to the slopes during the competition.

The Midwest Masters is a U.S. Alpine Masters Division. Some of the skiers will make their way to the world championship in Big Sky, Montana.