Kid-Friendly Events Connect Youth to Northland History

Camp Bong & Stuffie Boot Camp Taking Registrations

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Two fun events in Superior are getting school-aged kids involved with local history.

Officials at the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center are continuing Camp Bong have created another event, Stuffie Boot Camp.

Camp Bong is put on by the historical center and The University of Wisconsin – Superior.

Camp Bong is a sleepover experience at the Bong Veterans Historical Center providing youth and adults the chance to meet with veterans, engage in a variety of learning experiences and visit areas of the Center normally off limits to the public.

Due to the popularity of the event, the camp will take place with two separate events.

The first session is on Friday, March 23, for youth in grades 1 to 3 and the second is on Friday, April 13, for grades 4 to 6.

The cost is $35 for the first camper and $25 for every camper after.

To register, call (715) 394–8032 or visit www.cvent.com/d/vtqfjk.

The first ever Stuffie Boot Camp is taking place on March 30th.

This boot camp is designed specifically to be a fun and educational event for children Pre-K through third grade.

For $10 kids will have the opportunity to enlist their favorite stuffie into the Stuffie Bong Center Boot Camp.

On the afternoon of March 30th, kids will enlist their stuffie into the Stuffie Bong Military to train in boot camp.

After drop off, the stuffie will be put through an experience like no other. Special activities include the popsicle stick wall climb, Twizzler crawl, donut tire flip, and the grueling fruit by the foot rope climb.

The following day, March 31st, stuffie owners will return to the museum to pick up their precious friend.

The cost of the event is $10.00 per stuffie.

Enlistment is March 30 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. with pick-up on March 31 from 9:00 a.m. – noon.

Register your stuffie here or call 715-392-7151.