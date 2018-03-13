New Businesses Replacing Miller Hill Mall Grizzly’s

DULUTH, Minn.- A proposal passed to tear down the Miller Hill Grizzly’s long with Fred’s Motors which is right next store to it.

What would replace it would be a smaller restaurant with a drive thru and a 22,000 square foot, two floor structure. It would be used as an office and retail space. Tuesday night a nearby resident voiced her fears of flooding and environmental damage.

“I’m glad that we’re looking at storm water damage that will hopefully improve what is coming off there currently, but we have no proof of that,” Resident Linda Ross Sellner said. “We don’t know if that is going to work.”

The new project includes a 150 foot set back towards Miller Creek. Tonight the proposal passed with all four members at the Duluth Planning Commission in favor. Grizzly’s has not commented on if it will be a part of the new plans.