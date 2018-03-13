Sugar Ray To Headline “Rock The Big Top” During Grandma’s Marathon Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – Come for the race, stay for the party and “Rock The Big Top” with the best live entertainment Canal Park has to offer! Grandma’s Marathon is excited to present Sugar Ray as the headliner for the Big Top Tent on Friday, June 15. The entertainment lineup will also include supporting artist Belfast Cowboys, and the after-party will be led by Big Wave Dave and The Ripples. Advance tickets will go on sale starting Thursday, March 15th at 10 a.m.

Sugar Ray, the American rock band led by vocalist Mark McGrath gained mainstream fame with their breakthrough hit song “Fly” which put them on the map in 1997. This song’s success, coupled with its pop rock sound that was quite different from the rest of their material at the time, led the band to adopt a mainstream, pop music style. Subsequent albums shared this style, and the band experienced several hits including “Every Morning”, “Someday” and “Falls Apart”. Their success continued with the release of the self-titled album, “Sugar Ray” that included the hit “When It’s Over”. The album garnered the band its first top-10 album. Sugar Ray continues to deliver the hits live with the Summerland tour which combines their top 10 hits along with great bands from the 90’s.

Big Wave Dave and The Ripples, a Duluth based band comprised of a singer, rhythm section, and a four-piece horn section will play a combination of covers and originals featuring funk, soul, blues, and rock music that is sure to keep the party going strong.

As the party continues at “Rock the Big Top” on Saturday, June 16th, an energetic lineup will be featured that will satisfy all music tastes. Artists will include Rock-A-Billy Revue, a band that will play a great variety of music from the timeless hits of the 50’s, 60’s, 70’s and 80’s along with hit kicking country music rolled into a fun dance party. Lake City Smokin’ Section is a high energy classic rock and variety show band. Viva Knievel will showcase a little bit of everything with their popular cover songs. Saturday evening will include a second performance by Big Wave Dave and The Ripples and second performance by Viva Knievel. The evening will conclude with the Devon Worley Band that rides their own raw edge of country and rock. This band will be ready to make some waves by bringing a brand new attitude to country music.

Advance tickets go on sale starting Thursday, March 15 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices will be $20 for Friday night, $10 for Saturday night, or a weekend ticket package for both nights at the discounted price of $25. Tickets will be available to purchase at www.grandmasmarathon.com.

Grandma’s Marathon “Rock The Big Top” Entertainment – June 15-16

Friday, June 15 ($20) All Ages (15 & under need to be accompanied by an adult)

7:00 p.m. Gates Open

Belfast Cowboys

Sugar Ray

Big Wave Dave and The Ripples

Saturday, June 16 – Morning/Afternoon (FREE) All Ages

9:00 a.m. Gates Open

Rock-A-Billy Revue

Lake City Smokin’ Section

Viva Knievel

Saturday, June 17 – Evening ($10) 21+

7:00 p.m. Gates Open

Big Wave Dave and The Ripples

Viva Knievel

Devon Worley Band

Enjoy the Video DJ Mix of Sounds Unlimited before and in-between all live entertainment.

For more information about the 42nd Grandma’s Marathon Weekend presented by Toyota and Members Cooperative Credit Union, visit grandmasmarathon.com