Toppers Pizza to Open in Duluth Mid-April

DULUTH, Minn. – A new spot to pick up a pizza will soon be open in Duluth.

Two Duluth natives, Jordan DeCaro and Jon Matko, are opening a Wisconsin-based Toppers Pizza location.

General Manager Justin Lyons, also a Duluth native, visited FOX 21 and tells us Toppers pizza stands out because their pizzas are all made with fresh ingredients.

Toppers will also be open until 3 a.m. with delivery daily.

Toppers has locations in 16 states around the country.

The group plans to open several more in the Twin Ports area.

The pizza restaurant will be located 1231 E. 9th St. in Duluth.

For more information on Toppers Pizza head to www.toppers.com.