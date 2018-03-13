Web Surfing Classes Offered for Seniors

Classes Held Second and Fourth Tuesday of the Month

DULUTH, Minn.-Seniors are getting help in the Northland with their computer skills.

Senior LinkAge Line held a class today at the Rainbow Community Center to teacher the elderly all about surfing the web. Participants were able to learn about how Internet searching works and how to get to sites seniors find most useful like Medicare.

How to protect yourself on the web was also discussed.

Another thing that’s important for seniors, especially online, is constantly being aware of fraud and scams, said Lee Swenson, volunteer coordinator at Senior Linkage Line.

The classes are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month. Volunteers are also needed for the Senior LinkAge Line.

To find out more, call (800) 333-2433 or visit this website here.