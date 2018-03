Early Morning Hibbing Fire Sends one to the Hospital

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Courtesy: Northland FireWire

HIBBING, Minn. – A fire broke out around 5 a.m. this morning in the 1900 block of 7th Avenue East in Hibbing.

According to the Northland FireWire all occupants were able to escape to safety, however one person was transported by ambulance to the Hibbing hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.