Fitger’s Bockfest Celebrates the Pending Arrival of Spring

Fitger's wants you to come early and stay late!

DULUTH, Minn. – You know spring is around the corner because Fitger’s Bockfest happens this week in Duluth.

It’s a beer festival but also a celebration of spring.

It’s a big deal in Germany and this will be the 24th anniversary for the event in Duluth.

Organizers are reintroducing the Bockhunt where people are given clues in search of bock heads.

“People look forward to the various events. They come in costume for the big dip. They bring their own stein’s that they have had,” said Fitger’s Mall Manager Tami Tanski Sherman. “Every year we introduce a new stein. It’s become a collectible.”

You can also expect campfires in the courtyard.

“It says that it’s a successful event. It says that people are looking forward to spring and summer,” said Tanski Sherman. “It says that the sky is blue. The sun is out and the water is ready.”

The events start at 5 p.m on March 15 with the blessing of the bock in the Fitger’s courtyard.

Bockfest activities continue through March 17.

For a schedule of events click here.