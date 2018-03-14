Free Lenten Organ Recitals Happening Around Duluth

Every Wednesday, a 30 Minute Performance Helps Raise Money for an Organ Scholarship Fund

DULUTH, Minn. – Churches around Duluth are offering free organ recitals during lent.

Performances happen between 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. every Wednesday.

Donations are accepted at each recital to benefit an organ scholarship fund to help students learn the instrument.

“The organ is the closest thing I can get playing a solo instrument, maybe playing a flute or being the conductor of a huge orchestra,” said Rachael Kresha, the music director at Pilgrim Congregational Church, an organ player herself.

Next week’s performance is at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Rosary on East Fourth Street.