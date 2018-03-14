Guess the Date of “Official” Snowmelt at Lutsen

Contestants Can Submit Their Vote up Until Midnight on Friday, March 23

LUTSEN, Minn. – If you’re counting down the final days before snow if officially gone, you may want to turn your attention to Lutsen Mountains.

Right now you have the chance to guess when the last pile of snow will melt.

This date will be determined on Mystery Mountain when the snow on the slopes fits within a standard sized hula hoop.

The winner of the contest will receive a season pass to Lutsen Mountains for the 2018/2019 season.

Marketing Director Jim Vick tells FOX 21, he’s guessing the contest will run much later than what most people think.

