Inside Dubh Linn Irish Pub’s St. Patrick’s Day Preparations

This year the pub will offer a special surprise breakfast.

DULUTH, Minn.- This year many Northlanders will be able to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day as it falls on a Saturday.

Many businesses are already preparing for the busy day. Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub has become a popular spot to celebrate for all ages. The bar will have live bagpipe performances and hammerschlagen. But this year the holiday breakfast is a surprise.

“So it’s actually a little bit of a secret, we’re doing something we don’t normally do on the menu,” owner Mike Maxim said. “Kind of a traditional Irish breakfast, like if you went to Ireland and you were staying at a bed and breakfast something they’d cook for you for the morning. I can say there’s some meat, there’s some eggs, and some potatoes.”

The Pub goes through nearly 500 pounds of corned beef on St. Patrick’s Day every year. The breakfast is first come first serve starting at 9 a.m. until supplies run out. But it’s no secret, green beer will be on tap.