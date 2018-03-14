Miller Trial Update

Jury deliberations to start tomorrow.

DULUTH, Minn. – The discrimination trial between former women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller and UMD is expected to wrap up tomorrow.

Closing arguments will take place tomorrow morning followed by jury deliberations.

The case stems from when Miller’s contract was not renewed after the end of the 2015 season.

Miller claims she was discriminated against by UMD because of her sex and was retaliated against for complaints she made about equal treatment.

Miller won five national titles at UMD.