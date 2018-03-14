New Virginia Public Safety Building Closer to Becoming a Reality

Officials Are Asking for $2 million to $14 million in State Bonding Money to Move Forward

VIRGINIA, Minn. – A proposed new public safety building in Virginia is closer to becoming a reality.

Renderings of the new facility have been released.

The 50,000 square foot building would house the city’s police and fire departments in the same place along the Second Avenue corridor.

Virginia leaders are now asking for between $2 million and $14 million in state bonding money so they can begin construction.

“By having additional bed space and having a crew in the building, we’re able to maximize our response from this location, we’re also able to store the apparatus that needs to be stored here,” said Virginia Fire Chief Allen Lewis.

A group called Friends of Public Safety is looking for new members to help move the project forward.