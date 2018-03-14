Shepard Confident in Defense as Frozen Faceoff Approaches

No.8 UMD Faces No.4 Denver in Round One

DULUTH, Minn- The countdown to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff grows shorter by the minute. The ‘Dogs are last years defending champs and yet again have this years automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament squarely in their sights. First however, they’ll have to get through the University of Denver and then either St.cCoud State or UND. Seven of UMD’s fourteen losses this season have come at the hands of the Huskies or Pioneers.

But UMD Head Coach Scott Sandelin saying they’re not going to let their past define their future. “It’s going to be a good challenge for us, that’s where all of our focus is right now and what you’ve done before doesn’t really matter right now, it’s all about what is ahead of you.”

Perhaps UMD’s biggest asset recently has been goalie Hunter Shepard, who’s posted 5 shut outs since mid February. Shepard saying Wednesday that the ‘Dogs defense has been making life easy as of late. “When you’re only getting 20, around 20 shots a game, you’re a lot fresher going into the 2nd game of 2 game weekend than you are when you’re facing 40. I don’t think we’ve given up more than 30 or so more than 3 or 4 times this year, so those guys have done a great job in front of me.”