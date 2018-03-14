Smooth Sounds of Jazz to Fill UMD Music Halls

UMD Celebrates 45th Annual Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival This Weekend
Natalie Froistad

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend the smooth sounds of jazz will be filling music halls at the University of Minnesota – Duluth.

It’s all for the 45th Annual Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival.

The fun gets underway with a performance by the Bobby Watson Quartet on Friday, March 16, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. in the Weber Music Hall.

It continues with concerts throughout the day Saturday, March 17 with a performance by Jeff Coffin at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $11 for seniors/veterans, $9 for UMD Faculty/ Staff, $8 for students and $6 for UMD students.

To purchase tickets head to https://z.umn.edu/2018HOLJazzConcerts or call 218-726-8877.

Related Post

State Higher Education Commissioner Visits UMD For...
UMD Offers Three Different Concerts for “Sou...
Recalling the Cheers from Old Central High
Supporting Bulldog Hockey Players Throughout the Y...

You Might Like