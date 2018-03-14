Smooth Sounds of Jazz to Fill UMD Music Halls

UMD Celebrates 45th Annual Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend the smooth sounds of jazz will be filling music halls at the University of Minnesota – Duluth.

It’s all for the 45th Annual Head of the Lakes Jazz Festival.

The fun gets underway with a performance by the Bobby Watson Quartet on Friday, March 16, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. in the Weber Music Hall.

It continues with concerts throughout the day Saturday, March 17 with a performance by Jeff Coffin at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $16 for adults, $11 for seniors/veterans, $9 for UMD Faculty/ Staff, $8 for students and $6 for UMD students.

To purchase tickets head to https://z.umn.edu/2018HOLJazzConcerts or call 218-726-8877.