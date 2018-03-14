Spots Still Open for St. Fennessy 4K

This is the first year the race is offering special youth pricing.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Saint Fennessy 4K race is coming up on St. Patrick’s Day, this Saturday and spots are still open as of Wednesday.

New this year, the race is offering youth pricing, inviting runners as young as six to join in. Runners are encouraged to dress-up in festive green and gold outfits. After the race votes will be placed online for the best dressed.

Officials say this race is just the start of the season.

“The rest of the races throughout the year progressively get longer,” marketing and public relations director Mandi Peterson.”So it encourages people to not only get active but stay active as they are gearing up for some of these other events throughout the year.”

Organizers say its a great way to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day as a family. In years past, two to three generations of racers have participated. This year racers can pickup thier packets a day early on Friday at the Yellow Bike Coffee Shop in Hermantown or on Saturday before the race. As of this afternoon 85 spots were open, visit Saint Fennessy 4K Registration.