Stephen Hawking Dies at the age of 76

Hawking was the best known theoretical physicist of his time.

(AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking died early Wednesday, a University of Cambridge spokesman said.

Hawking was known for writing about the mysteries of space, time and black holes.

He was 76 years old.