Three Rural Illinois men Charged with Minnesota Mosque Bombing

The motives are still unclear.

(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP File)

CHICAGO (AP) – Why three men allegedly chose to travel some 500 miles from a rural farming community in Illinois to bomb a specific mosque in suburban Minneapolis isn’t clear.

But a complaint released as they were charged Tuesday in the 2017 attack includes a chilling comment one suspect allegedly made about their desired effect:

It said they hoped to scare Muslims into leaving the U.S.

Attention now turns to the suspects’ affiliations and what else these might reveal about their motivations.