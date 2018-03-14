Update on Bank Robbery in Orr

Orr, Minn. – According to the Saint Louis County Sheriff’s Office a suspect is in custody following a bank robbery this morning in Orr.

The bank robbery happened at the American Bank of the North located on Highway 53 in Orr.

The suspect was reported to have used pepper spray on two bank employees. Both employees were taken to the Cook Hospital to be treated for pepper spray contamination.

The suspect was reported to have left the bank on an ATV.

Authorities say they believe the suspect was acting alone and no other weapons were used in the robbery.

The suspect is currently being booked on Aggravated Robbery charges.

This incident is currently under investigation.