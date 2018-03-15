Bockfest Begins With Traditional Blessing of the Bock

The original recipe for Bock was entered into a national competition and was a first place winner.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s day one of the 2018 Bockfest and the festivities began after the traditional blessing of the Bock.

Some people have showed up for all 24 of the Bockfests.

Organizers say it’s one of the best ways to welcome spring here in Duluth and the warm weather was just right.

Someone was on hand caramelizing beer for guests. When all the sugar comes to the top of the stein or cup it changes the flavor of the beer.

“Our methods have improved, ingredients have improved,” said Bockfest Head Brewer Dale Kleinschmidt. “We’ve made better selections, better equipment so we think it’s a good testament to the quality of the product.”

There will be lots of activities for you to do at Bockfest until March 17.