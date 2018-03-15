BREAKING: Shannon Miller Awarded $3.74 Million

UMD is found liable for sex discrimination and retaliation against Miller.

DULUTH, Minn. – The verdict is in.

At around 4:30 p.m. this afternoon the jury found UMD to be liable for sex discrimination and retaliation against former UMD women’s hockey coach Shannon Miller.

The jury awarded Miller $3.74 million.

The jury was made up of eight women and four men.

After hearing closing arguments for most of the morning the jurors spent around four hours deliberating before announcing their verdict.