Duluth Mayor Shares Vision At State of the City Address

Mayor Larson also discussed the workforce development Duluth has seen during her address.

DULUTH, Minn. – Mayor Emily Larson is looking toward the future and wants to let you know what’s in store for the coming year.

She shared her vision in her State of the City at the NorShor Theatre.

The location was a key theme in focusing on the city’s growing and thriving cultural community.

The mayor also announced the launch of a new partnership with the National Resources Research Institute to correct one of the city’s biggest problems, potholes.

“NRRI has been trying out a new way of using Taconite by products to create better harder hopefully more durable patches and it looks like this,” said Larson.

You also have innovations zones to look forward to, where ideas will be taken out for test drives that may lead to something bigger.

The first innovation zone will be Lincoln Park.