Earth Rider Brewery Now Selling Beer in Cans

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Earth Rider Brewery in Superior started production last year, now you can purchase Earth Rider brews in stores just in time for the weekend.

In Superior, Wisconsin there hasn’t been a beer canning operation since the 1960’s until now. Earth Rider Brewery is lining up cans to hit the shelves. The new canning line can produce up to 500 cases a day.

Workers say distributing beer in cans instead of bottles, helps it stay fresh longer.

“It’s really exciting, it works amazingly well,” director of brewing operations Frank Kaszuba said. “I worked on a bottle line 20 years ago that was always breaking down. This thing runs like a top.”

Right now Superior Pale ale is being canned. Over the next couple weeks Caribou Lake IPA, North Tower Stout, and Precious Material Lager will be in stores. Brewers here have been creating recipes from the beginning with canning in mind.

“We’re really excited,” brand manager Brad Nelson said. “It’s been a goal since the beginning that we would have a canning operation here and be able to package beer for the open market.”

Local artist Nick Wrobleski designed the can art. Brewers tell us the best part of the new process is supplying their beer to more people. You can find Earth Rider Beer in most major liquor stores in the Twin Ports.