Historic West Theater Set to Open This Summer

The original 1937 theater originally seated 595 people.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth’s original Art Deco Theater was established in 1937 and was a premiere theater until the 70’s and almost 50 years later it will open once again.

Several showed up to Beaner’s Central in West Duluth to learn more about the renovation progress of the historic Theatre.

Bob Boone is the owner of the Reader Weekly and is also behind the West Theater.

With blueprints in hand he’s excited about what the west theater will soon have to offer.

The West Theater was purchased a year and a half ago and will seat 250 people.

It will not only serve as a movie theater.

The space will be used as a small concert hall and open for public events.

“We’ve already acquired a first class sound system the triple rock nightclub in Minneapolis, so we should be able to have national caliber concerts here with impeccable sound and acoustics,” said Boone.

Northland residents say this Theatre is just what the community needs.

They’re ready and happy someone is bringing back the marquee!

“We’re all into small business growth in the city and we’re all behind it,” said Mickey Sturm. “Come to Duluth.”

Boone says this theater will not compete with the recently opened NorShor Theatre. His goal is to recreate a 1937 Art Deco style theater.

Get your tickets and be ready for June when the theater is scheduled to open its doors.