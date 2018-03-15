Lake Superior Zoo to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Zoo Offering Family Friendly Event on Saturday

DULUTH, Minn. – Looking for a family friendly St. Paddy’s Day? The Lake Superior Zoo has you covered.

There’s a lucky leprechaun hunt all over the grounds and shamrock-themed items in the cafe.

Keeper talks will be offered throughout the zoo including a special lion training session.

“We really wanted to bring a family friendly event so that people can do the family friendly thing during the night and then head out maybe out on the town and get some green beer,” said Haley Hedstrom, the zoo’s Director of Marketing and Membership.

“We have some frogs and some snakes that are green and also our parrot Corbel who’s in her forties so she’s the oldest animal at the zoo so it’s fun to interact with them and just be able to see the animals and have a holiday event,” said Hedstrom.

The Lake Superior Zoo is open their regular hours, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.